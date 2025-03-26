Catholic World News

Salesians elect new rector major

March 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on ANS

CWN Editor's Note: The Salesians of Don Bosco have elected a new rector major.

Father Fabio Attard, a native of Malta and the order’s former General Councillor for Youth Ministry, succeeds Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, SDB, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

With 13,750 members, the Salesians are the second-largest male religious institute. The Society of Jesus ranks first with 13,995 members.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!