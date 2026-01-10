Catholic World News

L’Osservatore Romano surveys upcoming Asian elections

January 10, 2026

The Vatican newspaper published a four-page special section yesterday on upcoming elections in Asia.

“Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, Laos, Bangladesh, Vietnam: 2026 will be an election year for hundreds of millions of Asians living in these countries,” the newspaper reported in its introductory article. “Although diverse in their political and electoral systems, these events highlight the central importance of an Asian arc stretching from South to Southeast Asia.”

“First and foremost is Myanmar, where the military junta has organized elections while the country remains torn apart by a war that threatens the very existence of the state,” the article continued, adding:

In Thailand, the fragility of the domestic political scene is compounded by armed tensions on the border with Cambodia. For Nepal and Bangladesh, the challenge is generational, following the youth protests that have characterized recent years. In Laos and Vietnam, single-party states, the electoral process remains firmly under the control of the ruling party and will primarily serve to address internal power dynamics and economic growth.

Accordingly, the articles in the section were devoted to the elections in Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, Laos, and Vietnam.

