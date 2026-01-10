Catholic World News

Caritas laments 1,000 days of Sudan crisis

January 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, released a statement yesterday marking the 1,000th day of the Sudanese civil war.

Sudan is the site of “one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises—where more than 33.7 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, effectively two in three people, and where famine has been declared twice in less than a year,” Caritas said in its statement. “At this time, Caritas Internationalis joins other leading aid agencies in urging the international community to act now to prevent further catastrophe in Sudan.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!