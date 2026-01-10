Catholic World News

Over 5,000 Catholics gather in Jordan to commemorate Christ’s baptism

January 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: More than 5,000 Catholics of various rites made a pilgrimage yesterday to the Church of the Baptism of Jesus in Jordan, consecrated last year at what is believed to be the site of the Lord’s Baptism.

Representatives of the Melkite Greek, Maronite, Chaldean, Syriac, and Armenian Catholic Churches were present at the Mass celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Iyad Twal of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem. Diplomats from ten nations were also present.

“We extend a sincere invitation to pilgrims from all over the world,” Bishop Twal said. “Come to the Holy Land, come to the Jordan River, come to this holy place, visit this church, and be blessed by the waters of the Jordan.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!