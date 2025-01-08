Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin to consecrate Church of the Baptism of the Lord in Jordan

January 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a Latin-language letter to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, his Secretary of State, appointing him his pontifical legate for the January 10 consecration of the Church of the Baptism of Jesus in Jordan, at what is believed to be the site of the Lord’s Baptism.

In the letter—dated December 30 and released January 7—Pope Francis recalled that the construction of the church took 15 years. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem notes that King Abdullah II of Jordan donated the land for the church in 2003 and that Pope Benedict XVI blessed the foundation stone during his pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 2009.

Pope Francis also wrote that the appointment of a papal legate for the occasion came at the request of Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso, the apostolic nuncio to Jordan, following consultation with the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem and other local prelates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!