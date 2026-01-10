Catholic World News

Pontiff to celebrate only 3 public liturgies in remainder of January, February

January 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, released the calendar of public celebrations presided over by Pope Leo XIV during the remainder of January and February.

After the flurry of activities for the jubilee year and the extraordinary consistory of cardinals, Pope Leo will celebrate Vespers on the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle (January 25), celebrate Mass on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord (February 2), and celebrate Mass on Ash Wednesday (February 18), according to yesterday’s announcement.

During the First Week of Lent, from February 22-27, he and the members of the Roman Curia will take part in a retreat in the Apostolic Palace.

