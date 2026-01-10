Catholic World News

Pontiff to celebrate only 3 public liturgies in remainder of January, February

January 10, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, released the calendar of public celebrations presided over by Pope Leo XIV during the remainder of January and February.

After the flurry of activities for the jubilee year and the extraordinary consistory of cardinals, Pope Leo will celebrate Vespers on the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul the Apostle (January 25), celebrate Mass on the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord (February 2), and celebrate Mass on Ash Wednesday (February 18), according to yesterday’s announcement.

During the First Week of Lent, from February 22-27, he and the members of the Roman Curia will take part in a retreat in the Apostolic Palace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Sat10 January
Christmas

Saturday after Epiphany

Image for Saturday after Epiphany

The Roman Martyrology commemorates St. Paul the Hermit (230-342). The West learned of the life of St. Paul from St. Jerome (+ 420); the book, which he devoted to the life of the first Christian hermit, charmed and instructed generations of the faithful and formed the inspiration of many artists.…

Learn more about this day.

January Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: