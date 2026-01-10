Catholic World News

Situation in Aleppo goes ‘from bad to worse,’ bishop says; suicide attack on church thwarted

January 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Amid clashes between Syrian security forces and Kurdish fighters, the situation in Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, has gone “from bad to worse,” said Bishop Hanna Jallouf, OFM, who leads the Latin-rite apostolic vicariate there.

“A shepherd must be with his flock in difficult times,” he said. “We as Christians have set up three places to accommodate the displaced. Nearly 3,500 people have already been taken in, while others have found shelter in some private homes.”

A police officer recently lost his life as he thwarted an attempted suicide-bomb attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Aleppo, Vatican News reported.

