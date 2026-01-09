Catholic World News

Mass celebrated ad orientem in 9 parishes in Minnesota diocese

January 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Throughout 2025, Mass was celebrated ad orientem (facing the East) in nine parishes in the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota, under the terms of an instruction issued by Bishop Daniel Felton.

The National Catholic Register reported that “there is no word yet on what kind of guidance Bishop Felton will issue regarding Mass celebrated ad orientem in 2026.”

The diocese has 70 parishes, according to the 2025 edition of The Official Catholic Directory.

