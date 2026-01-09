Catholic World News

Spanish bishops, government sign abuse compensation agreement

January 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Spanish episcopal conference, the president of the confederation of Spanish religious orders, and the nation’s justice minister have signed an accord on the compensation of victims of sexual abuse.

“Under the new system, victims will be able to file their cases before a new agency created by the justice ministry, which will then take them before the ombusdman’s office, which will draw up a reparation proposal,” the BBC reported. “The Church must then agree to the proposed compensation—if not, the case will be referred back to the ombudsman.”

