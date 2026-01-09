Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch laments Russian invasion, defends recognition of Orthodox Church of Ukraine

January 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, lamented the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he celebrated the Feast of the Theophany (Epiphany) with thousands of pilgrims.

A Greek Orthodox newspaper published in Australia reported that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew defended his decision seven years earlier to grant canonical recognition to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. The decision provoked the ire of the Russian Orthodox Church.

