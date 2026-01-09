Catholic World News

Balthasar scholar to lead diocese in New York

January 09, 2026

Pope Leo XIV has named Auxiliary Bishop John Bonnici, who serves in the Archdiocese of New York, as the new bishop of Rochester, located in the same state.

The prelate received his licentiate and doctorate degrees from the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences, decades before its refounding by Pope Francis. Then-Father Bonnici’s dissertation was entitled “A Christocentric Definition of Friendship: An Application of the Theology of Hans Urs von Balthasar to the Love of Friendship.”

Father Bonnici led the Family Life/Respect Life Office of the Archdiocese of New York under the late Cardinal John O’Connor. He then served as a parish priest for two decades until his appointment as auxiliary bishop in 2022.

Bishop Bonnici, 60, succeeds Bishop Salvatore Matano, 79, who slowed the decline in diocesan life that took place during the lengthy tenure of his predecessor, Bishop Matthew Clark (1979-2012). In 1980, the Diocese of Rochester had 404 diocesan priests and 161 parishes; in 2014, 165 diocesan priests and 97 parishes; in 2023, 157 diocesan priests and 86 parishes.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!