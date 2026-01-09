Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop resigns at 61 to focus on missionary work

January 09, 2026

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Aparecido Donizeti de Souza of Cascavel, Brazil.

The prelate, who is only 61, was appointed a bishop by Pope Francis in 2015.

“For almost a year now, I have been deeply called, as an ordained minister, to live an experience in a missionary perspective to collaborate in a community in need of pastoral, sacramental and spiritual assistance,” the bishop said in a statement. “I believe that God uses some people and situations to direct his appeal and his call to us.”

“Understanding and welcoming this into my heart, the time to be with you as Auxiliary Bishop comes to an end,” he continued. “After much reflection, prayer and discernment, I sent to the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, my request to resign from office and thus be able to live this dedication to the work of evangelization according to my gifts and possibilities with more freedom and serenity, where God allows it.”

