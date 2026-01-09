Catholic World News

Pope receives Cardinal Zen

January 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun, SDB, Hong Kong’s bishop from 2002 to 2009, in a private audience on January 7.

Noted for his advocacy for religious liberty and other human rights, Cardinal Zen, now 93, was convicted in 2022 (and fined $500) for failing to register a charity. He is appealing the conviction, and a verdict is expected this year.

As is customary, the Vatican did not release a statement on what was discussed during the audience.

