Influencer-pilgrim meets with Pontiff

January 09, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 7 general audience, Pope Leo met with Adrian Ruiz Pelayo, described by Vatican News as an “influencer for the good.”

The “35-year-old Spaniard told Leo XIV about his pilgrimage on foot from Palermo, carrying with him a seedling of an evergreen cypress tree, the same species used to make the cross of Christ,” according to the report.

“I told Leo XIV about what I’ve been experiencing since last April, when I began a pilgrimage with a medieval flavor,” the influencer said. ”I live day by day, trusting in the altruism of the people I meet, from whom I have never asked for money, but only water, food and hospitality.”

The influencer asked the Pope to bless the seedling, which he will eventually take to a Spanish monastery. Blessed by the Pope, he is now going to Assisi, “fasting until I reach the tomb of St. Francis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

