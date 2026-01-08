Catholic World News

Most Greenlanders do not wish to become part of United States, priest says

January 08, 2026

» Continue to this story on OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: The pastor of Greenland’s sole Catholic parish said that “most Greenlanders” do not wish to become part of the United States.

“People are worried, but they are also very clear: this is our land, our culture, our home,” Father Tomaž Majcen, OFM Conv, said in response to American interest in acquiring the island. The priest told OSV News that “we must stand for human dignity, for the rights of the Inuit people, and for dialogue instead of threats.”

Father Majcen invited the faithful to “pray for peace and respect for sovereignty, and to join us in caring for creation, especially our fragile Arctic environment, which is one of God’s most breathtaking but vulnerable masterpieces.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!