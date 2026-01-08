Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Poland’s Three Kings Parades

January 08, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State, sent a message in Pope Leo’s name to the chairman of the Three Kings Parade Foundation, which organizes Epiphany parades in Poland.

The Holy Father, said the prelate, has been “informed about the idea of the Three Kings Parade organized since 2009 on the Solemnity of the Epiphany in Poland and in many countries worldwide.” The Pope has united himself “spiritually with all those who, together with the Three Kings, bear witness to Christ on the streets of cities and villages.”

