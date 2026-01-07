Catholic World News

Russell Shaw, US bishops’ former spokesman, dies at 90

January 07, 2026

OSV News

CWN Editor's Note: Russell Shaw, who served as a spokesman for the US bishops from 1969 to 1987, died yesterday at the age of 90.

The author of thousands of articles and over 20 books, Shaw “gave us the words to understand what was going on in the Second Vatican Council, in the events of the late 60s, in the pontificate of Pope John Paul II,” said Mike Aquilina, who hosted the first three seasons of Catholic Culture’s Way of the Fathers podcast.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

