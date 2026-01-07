Catholic World News

Report: Kyiv’s Roman Catholics permitted to use historic church for 50 years

January 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Ukrainian government has permitted Kyiv’s Roman Catholic community to use St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church for the next 50 years, an online Ukrainian news site reported.

The historic church, consecrated in 1909, was closed by the Soviet Union in 1938. The church will remain state property, even as it is used by the faithful of the Latin-rite Diocese of Kyiv-Zhytomyr.

“St. Nicholas Church is a cultural heritage site of national importance,” said Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. “It survived a fire during the Second World War, the difficult decades of the Soviet period, and withstood Russian missile strike very close by in 2024 ... Despite all the trials, the church has survived and continues to be a symbol of the spiritual resilience of the capital and the entire country.”

