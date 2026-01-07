Catholic World News

Nigeria’s leading church music composer has ‘knack for catchy, soulful tunes’

January 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian journalist has written a profile of Sir Jude Nnam, the nation’s most influential Catholic composer of church music (YouTube channel).

“It is often said that you cannot attend Mass in Nigeria without hearing a Jude Nnam composition, an ubiquity Nnam combines with a knack for catchy, soulful tunes and for blending African musical traditions with Western influences,” writes Michael Aromolaran.

The nation of 243 million (map), the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

