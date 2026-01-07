Catholic World News

Last jubilee pilgrims: 5,000 volunteers

January 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Some 5,000 volunteers who had assisted pilgrims during the 2025 jubilee year made the last official pilgrimage through the holy door of St. Peter’s Basilica.

The volunteers made their pilgrimage on the evening of January 5. The Pontiff closed the holy door the following morning, ending the jubilee year.

