Pope Leo at Epiphany Mass: ‘God reveals himself, and nothing remains unchanged’

January 07, 2026

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord (booklet, video) and preached on the disparate reactions of the Magi and Herod to the star of Bethlehem.

“Every time Sacred Scripture speaks of God manifesting himself, it does not hide the contrasting reactions, such as joy and agitation, resistance and obedience, fear and longing,” Pope Leo said during yesterday’s Mass, celebrated immediately after he closed the basilica’s holy door, ending the jubilee year. “Today we celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord, aware that in his presence nothing stays the same. This marks the beginning of hope, for God reveals himself and nothing remains unchanged.”

Jerusalem “is frightened of those who, moved by hope, come to it from afar; the city seems fearfully threatened by what should instead bring great joy,” he continued. “This reaction also challenges us as a Church.”

The Pope explained:

At the end of this Jubilee year, the spiritual searching of our contemporaries, much richer than perhaps we can comprehend, invites us to earnest reflection. Millions of them crossed the threshold of the Church. What did they find? What was in their hearts, their questions, their feelings? Yes, the Magi still exist today ... Let us ask ourselves: is there life in our Church? Is there space for something new to be born? Do we love and proclaim a God who sets us on a journey?

Turning to the theme of the jubilee year, Pope Leo said that “the Jubilee reminds us that we can start anew, indeed, that we are still at the beginning and that the Lord wants his presence to grow among us as God-with-us.”

“Yes, God challenges the existing order, for he has plans that inspire his prophets even today,” the Pope preached. “God is determined to rescue us from both old and new forms of slavery. He involves young and old, poor and rich, men and women, saints and sinners in his works of mercy, and in the wonders of his justice. Although the Lord does so quietly, he already makes his Kingdom sprout forth everywhere in the world.”

Pope Leo added, “Let us ask ourselves: has the Jubilee taught us to flee from this type of efficiency that reduces everything to a product and human beings to consumers? After this year, will we be better able to recognize a pilgrim in the visitor, a seeker in the stranger, a neighbor in the foreigner, and fellow travelers in those who are different?”

The Pontiff concluded:

Thus, dear brothers and sisters, it is wonderful to become pilgrims of hope. It is wonderful for us to continue to be pilgrims together! The faithfulness of God continues to amaze us. If we do not reduce our churches to monuments, if our communities are homes, if we stand united and resist the flattery and seduction of those in power, then we will be the generation of a new dawn. Mary, Star of the Morning, will always walk before us! In her Son we will contemplate and serve an extraordinary humanity, transformed not by the delusions of the all-powerful, but by God who became flesh out of love.

Pope Leo celebrated the Epiphany Mass in Latin, with the first reading, responsorial psalm, second reading, and prayers of the faithful proclaimed in various vernacular languages.

The Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, celebrated on January 6 on the General Roman Calendar, is among the holy days of obligation in the universal Church, except where bishops’ conferences have suppressed the obligation and transferred the feast to the Sunday after January 1 (Canon 1246).

