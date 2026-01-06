Catholic World News

English archdiocese announces apologetics initiative

January 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Southwark

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Southwark, England, announced yesterday that it is launching Ambassadors for Christ, an apologetics initiative for parishes and schools.

“As someone who converted to Catholicism as a teenager myself, I know what it is like to search for answers, to thirst for the truth which only the Lord Jesus offers,” said Archbishop John Wilson. “As Catholics, leading people to Christ has to be at the heart of everything we do, because it is the Lord Jesus who is the way, the truth and the life.”

“I want the faithful—from converts to cradle Catholics—to feel confident and assured of their faith, so that when they are asked the reason for the hope within them, they can confidently speak of the Lord Jesus and his saving work,” Archbishop Wilson added.

The archdiocese stated that the project will “consist of 52 videos, posted every Monday on YouTube in 2026 ... To ensure doctrinal accuracy, each script draws from a foundation of Scripture, primary Church Father documents, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and official papal and Church teachings.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!