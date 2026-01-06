Catholic World News

Gunshots fired at Palermo parish

January 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on Avvenire (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: In recent days, gunshots have been fired twice at the Church of St. Philip Neri in Palermo, Italy.

“At the end of December, a firecracker and gunshots were fired at the secondary entrance of the church,” the Italian bishops’ newspaper reported. “A few days ago, more gunshots. But this time, the bullets arrived inside. Fortunately, no one was there.”

The Archdiocese of Palermo condemned the attack, and the parish priest called for state action “to remedy the sea of illegality, drug dealing, and violence” in the area. Archbishop Corrado Lorefice will celebrate an Epiphany Mass at the parish today.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!