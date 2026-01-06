Catholic World News

Vatican officials to present ‘Pray with the Pope’ campaign

January 06, 2026

The Holy See Press Office announced yesterday that a press conference will be held on January 7 to present the “Pray with the Pope” prayer campaign.

Paolo Ruffini, prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, and Father Cristóbal Fones, international director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, will speak at the press conference.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, formerly known as the Apostleship of Prayer, began in 1844 when young French Jesuits “were encouraged to offer their daily lives in prayer for the mission of the Church,” the Network recalls. “In 1879, Pope Leo XIII introduced the practice of a monthly prayer intention, which would become the center of our shared mission.”

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!