Vatican, Italian officials take stock of jubilee year; 33.4 million pilgrims came from 185 nations

January 06, 2026

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, said at a Vatican press conference yesterday that at least 33.4 pilgrims from 185 countries came to Rome for the 2025 jubilee year (video).

Archbishop Fisichella said that 3.9 million pilgrims were in Rome during the conclave and that an astounding 13.0 million pilgrims were in Rome during the Jubilee of Youth (video, 15:15).

63% of the pilgrims came from Europe, 17% from North America, 9% from South America, 8% from Asia, and 3% combined from Oceania, Central America and the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East.

The top ten countries of origin of pilgrims were Italy (36%), the United States (13%), Spain (6%), Brazil (5%), Poland (4%), Germany (3%), the United Kingdom (3%), China (3%), Mexico (2%), and France (2%).

“The papal basilicas and other centers of prayer—such as the Holy Stairs—recorded unprecedented attendance levels,” Archbishop Fisichella continued. “Confessions increased, and the jubilee celebration of complete forgiveness, the indulgence, has reached everyone.”

Archbishop Fisichella was joined by four Italian officials: Alfredo Mantovano, Secretary of the Council of Ministers; Mayor Roberto Gualtieri of Rome; Francesco Rocca, president of the Italian region of Lazio; and Lamberto Giannini, Rome’s prefect, or top law enforcement official.

“The joy, faith, and hope of the pilgrims touched the hearts of Romans, who in turn showed a welcoming attitude toward them, even when their numbers were extraordinary,” Gualtieri said. Referring to the site of the prayer vigil and Mass of the Jubilee of Youth, he said that “Tor Vergata, for example, is an event that will forever be part of the history of our City and of the Church.”

“We needed security and serenity, so we sought to convey security not by militarizing, but by preventing problems,” added Giannini. “I was struck by the Jubilee of Youth, with confessionals set up at the Circus Maximus. It was something unique that will remain in everyone’s memory.”

