Vatican, Italian officials to take stock of jubilee

January 02, 2026

The Holy See Press Office announced today that it will hold a press conference in which a Vatican official and four civil leaders will take stock of the 2025 jubilee year.

The press conference, “Review of the Jubilee Event,” will take place on January 5, the day before Pope Leo concludes the jubilee by closing the holy door at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization, will be joined by Alfredo Mantovano, Secretary of the Council of Ministers; Mayor Roberto Gualtieri of Rome; Francesco Rocca, president of the Italian region of Lazio; and Lamberto Giannini, Rome’s prefect, or top law enforcement official.

