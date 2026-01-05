Catholic World News

Priestly vocations surge in Ohio diocese

January 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Priestly vocations have surged in recent years in the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio.

Bishop Earl Fernandes said recently that “the diocese has 43 seminarians this year, up from 17 in 2022,” and that “he expects as many as 50 young men to be in formation for the priesthood this next year,” according to the diocesan newspaper.

The prelate, now 53, was installed as diocesan bishop in 2022.

