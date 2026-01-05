Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah speaks at Princeton on sacred music, the four last things, and true peace

January 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah, the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments from 2014 until 2021, delivered two talks recently at Princeton University and celebrated Mass in the Princeton University Chapel.

In his talks, Cardinal Sarah discussed his new book The Song of the Lamb: Sacred Music and the Heavenly Liturgy, written with Peter Carter, organist and director of sacred music of the Aquinas Institute, the university’s Catholic campus ministry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

