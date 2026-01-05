Catholic World News

Historic Dutch former Catholic church destroyed by fire on New Year’s Day

January 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Vondelkerk, a historic Catholic church in Amsterdam, was destroyed by a fire on New Year’s Day.

The church was closed in 1978 and deconsecrated amid concerns about structural instability. It later became an event venue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

