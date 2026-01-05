Catholic World News

The Church is called to ‘silent and shared presence,’ Swiss bishop says after bar fire

January 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey of Sion, Switzerland, said in an interview that the Church is called to offer a “silent and shared presence” to all who mourn the victims of the Crans-Montana bar fire, which left at least 40 dead and 119 injured.

“Faced with a tragedy that has profoundly shaken the local community, the Church is first of all called to a silent and shared presence,” Bishop Lovey said. “The first initiative that was carried out was the Mass,” in a “packed church.”

“People need to gather, to come together again, to live together the emotion and perhaps the comfort that presence can offer,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!