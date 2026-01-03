Catholic World News

Pope attends choir concert, says there is ‘no Christmas without carols’

January 03, 2026

Pope Leo XIV attended a Christmas concert given by the Sistine Chapel Choir this evening and said at its conclusion, “There is no Christmas without carols” (video).

“Everywhere in the world, in every language and nation, the Event of Bethlehem is celebrated with music and song,” Pope Leo said in the Sistine Chapel. “And it cannot be otherwise, since the Gospel itself recounts that, when the Virgin Mary gave birth to the Savior, the angels in heaven sang ‘Glory to God and peace on earth’“ (cf. Lk 2:13-14).

The Pope continued:

Who were the spectators and witnesses of that first “Christmas concert”? It was—as we know—some shepherds from Bethlehem who, after seeing the Child in the manger, with Mary and Joseph, returned praising and thanking God (cf. Lk 2:20). And I like to think that they also did it by singing and maybe playing some rudimentary flute. But there is another place where heavenly music resounded on that holy night. A silent, collected, very sensitive place: I am speaking of course of the heart of Mary, the woman chosen by God to be the Mother of the Incarnate Word. Let us learn from her to listen in silence to the voice of the Lord, in order to follow faithfully the part that he entrusts to us in the score of life.

Pope Leo then dedicated the concert to children “who, in so many parts of the world, have lived this Christmas without lights, without music, without even what is necessary for human dignity, and without peace. May the Lord, to whom we have wished to raise our songs of praise this evening, hear the silent groaning of these little ones, and grant to the world, through the intercession of the Virgin Mary, justice and peace.”

The Pontiff concluded by inviting everyone present to sing the Lord’s Prayer together in Latin.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!