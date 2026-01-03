Catholic World News

Vote out incumbents who failed to deliver on promises, Kenyan bishop advises

January 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A Kenyan bishop advised the faithful to vote out incumbents “who have failed in delivering their promises to the people and make sure they do not get those positions again.”

“We are responsible for the kind of leadership we elect, and that is why it is important that we only pick those who will fight for our interests,” said Bishop James Maria Wainaina Kungu of Muranga. “The Church has a role to play both to the leaders and the people, to give direction to both parties.”

The prelate made his remarks at the end of 2025, well before the 2027 general election.

