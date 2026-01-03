Catholic World News

Indian art exhibition closes temporarily over Last Supper depiction

January 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Kochi-Muziris Biennale, described as India’s largest art exhibition and Asia’s largest contemporary art exhibition, closed temporarily following Catholic protests of a Last Supper depiction.

“The artwork depicts Mata Hari, a historically documented figure and a convicted spy, in the moments preceding her execution by the French Army,” the exhibition’s curators stated. “Mata Hari was also an exotic dancer, and the use of nudity in the work is directly linked to this historical and narrative context. The Kochi Biennale Foundation does not believe that the artwork in question warrants removal.”

Father Michael Pulickal, an official of the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, said, “How can you draw comparison with a sacred event of a religion? We have sent representations to the minister for culture and the Biennale Foundation demanding to take down the artwork immediately.”

