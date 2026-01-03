Catholic World News

Pontiff embraces 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee

January 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Giornale La Voce

CWN Editor's Note: A newspaper based in Chivaso, Italy, reported that Pope Leo XIV embraced a 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee girl and listened attentively to her during his December 31 general audience.

“For Christmas, she didn’t ask for gifts to unwrap,” Giornale La Voce reported. “Her gift was the opportunity to meet the Pope. She wanted to feel heard and supported in her hope, and Leo XIV allowed her to experience all of this.”

The newspaper reported that the girl and her mother now live in Castellamonte, Italy, and that the girl is suffering from an aggressive tumor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!