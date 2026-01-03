Catholic World News

Love Ukraine and do not grow weary of defending it, Catholic leader says in interview

January 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: In a Christmas interview, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church spoke of the importance of love of God, nation, and family.

“In order not to grow weary of defending Ukraine, love it,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “In order not to grow weary of building relationships with your family and loved ones, learn to love them.”

“We draw the strength of perseverance in our relationships with people from our love for God,” he added. “God loves us, and from this love we draw strength.”

Led by Major Archbishop Shevchuk since 2011, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic Churches in full communion with the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!