USCCB, Catholic organizations criticize proposed immigration regulation change

January 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a 15-page letter, the general counsel of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by officials of Catholic Charities USA and the Catholic Health Association of the United States, urged the Department of Homeland Security not to implement a proposed regulatory change on immigration and government benefits.

“We believe the Proposed Rule conflicts with the dignity of the person and the common good that society is called to uphold,” the three Catholic signatories wrote in their letter. “We are deeply concerned that the Proposed Rule would penalize people for using programs Congress created to reduce hunger and homelessness and improve public health.”

The signatories added:

The rule threatens to: (a) worsen public health outcomes; (b) negatively impact family unity and stability; and (c) have damaging ripple effects on the nation’s economy ... We respectfully urge the Department to rescind this Proposed Rule in its entirety. In its current form, it is not only contrary to the law, but it will only further instill fear and confusion among immigrants and their U.S.-citizen family members.

