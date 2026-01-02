Catholic World News

Kentucky bishops issue immigration statement

January 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In an immigration statement, the bishops of Kentucky said that they “stand with all of our immigrant brothers and sisters who have been victimized by unjust government action or by harmful rhetoric and vilification.”

“Nations have a right and responsibility to control their borders and to enforce laws meant to protect the population, but all laws must be enforced in a just and predictable manner that respects the God-given dignity of each human person,” the state’s four bishops said in their statement, released yesterday and dated January 4.

They added:

We are increasingly concerned about the rapidly developing challenges facing immigrants, whether documented or undocumented. Regular reports of immigrants with legal status having that status arbitrarily revoked; increasing incidents of political leaders vilifying immigrants; the elimination of sanctuary protections for churches, hospitals, and schools; and proposals at the state level targeting the ability of immigrants to live and pursue their dreams in Kentucky, combine to create an understandable climate of hostility, anxiety, and fear.



We oppose all efforts to stigmatize immigrants as a group or to spread fear based on national or ethnic origin.

