Philippine prelate speaks out against proposed nuclear power plant

January 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The president of Caritas Philippines spoke out against a proposed nuclear power plant in Pangasinan province (map).

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos said in a video released today that nuclear energy “remains a perilous energy source that poses long-term risks to our communities and our common home.”

The local bishop, Bishop Napoleon Sipalay, OP, of Alaminos, also opposes the project.

