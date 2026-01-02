Catholic World News

Take action against rising attacks on Christians, Goa Catholics urge governor

January 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the Catholic Association of Goa (map) met with the Indian state’s governor and urged him to take action against rising attacks on Christians.

The governor “assured the delegation that their concerns would be carefully considered and communicated to the appropriate authorities” of the nation’s government, the Goa-based newspaper O Heraldo reported.

