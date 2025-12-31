Catholic World News

Background: World Day of Peace 2026

December 31, 2025

On January 1, the Church commemorates the 59th World Day of Peace. Pope Leo’s message for the day, dated December 8 and released on December 18, is entitled “Peace be with you all: Towards an ‘unarmed and disarming’ peace.“

In his message for the 1st World Day of Peace, Pope St. Paul VI wrote, “It is Our desire that then, every year, this commemoration be repeated as a hope and as a promise, at the beginning of the calendar which measures and outlines the path of human life in time, that Peace with its just and beneficent equilibrium may dominate the development of events to come.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church summarizes Catholic teaching on peace and just war in the third part of its discussion of the Fifth Commandment. The Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church discusses Catholic teaching on peace in Chapter 11.

Between 1914 and 1968, five popes issued 21 encyclicals on peace. Since 1968, papal teaching on peace has been expressed primarily in the messages of St. Paul VI, St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope Francis, and Pope Leo XIV for the World Day of Peace.

