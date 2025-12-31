Catholic World News

46 Catholic churches in Germany deconsecrated in 2025

December 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At least 46 Catholic churches in Germany were deconsecrated in 2025, a German newspaper reported.

Citing data from the bishops’ conference, the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung also reported that at least 66 Catholic churches in Germany were deconsecrated the previous year.

Twenty-three churches of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), the nation’s leading Protestant body, were relegated to profane use in 2022, the most recent year for which EKD data are available.

