2 priests attacked in Nigeria

December 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Armed bandits broke into a Nigerian parish residence at 2:30 AM yesterday and attacked two priests, the Lagos-based Vanguard reported. One of the priests, Father Chris Pever, underwent surgery after suffering an arm fracture.

The attack took place in Mararaba, a town in Nasarawa State.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

