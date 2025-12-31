Catholic World News

Vatican marks anniversary of Pope Benedict’s death with 2 Masses

December 31, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is commemorating the third anniversary of the death of Pope Benedict XVI with two memorial Masses.

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017, was the principal celebrant at the memorial Mass last evening at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica (video). Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity, celebrates Mass today at the late Pontiff’s tomb.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!