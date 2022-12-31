Catholic World News

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at 95

December 31, 2022

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who governed the universal Church from his election in 2005 until his stunning resignation in 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 [3:34 AM Eastern time] in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, announced on December 31.

Born in 1927 in Marktl am Inn in Bavaria (Germany), Joseph Ratzinger was ordained a deacon of the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising in 1950 and a priest the following year.

After an academic career that included service as a peritus (expert) at the Second Vatican Council (1962-65), the beginning of a substantial corpus of written works, and teaching at universities in Bonn, Münster, Tübingen, and Regensburg, Pope St. Paul VI named him Archbishop of Munich and Freising in 1977. He was created a cardinal later that year.

In November 1981, Pope St. John Paul II appointed Cardinal Ratzinger as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and his work as Munich’s archbishop ended in February 1982.

In 1998, he became Vice-Dean of the College of Cardinals, and in 2002 Dean of the College of Cardinals. His service as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith ceased in 2005, with the death of Pope St. John Paul II.

As the Roman Pontiff, Pope Benedict

