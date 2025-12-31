Catholic World News

Nearly 3.2 million attended papal events at the Vatican in 2025, highest figure since 2016

December 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household announced that 3,176,620 people attended papal Masses, audiences, and other events at the Vatican in 2025: 262,820 during the last months of Pope Francis’s papacy, and 2,913,800 during the beginning of Pope Leo’s.

In 2024, 1,682,100 people attended papal events at the Vatican, according to ZENIT News’s compilation of data from the Prefecture. The last time the attendance figure was higher than 3 million was in 2016.

