Puerto Rico: new law extends all legal rights to unborn children

December 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Puerto Rico’s Governor Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon has signed into law a bill that gives unborn children full legal rights.

The new law reads: “Every human being is a natural person, including the conceived child at any stage of gestation within the mother’s womb.”

