17 Catholic missionaries killed in 2025

December 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Seventeen Catholic missionary workers were killed in 2025, the Fides news service reports in an annual year-end account.

Since the start of the 21st century, Fides reports, 626 missionary workers have been killed. That figure includes priests, religious, seminarians, and lay catechists.

Nigeria accounted for five of the missionaries slain in 2025. Two were killed in Haiti and two in Burkina Faso. Others died in Kenya, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Mexico, the US, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Poland.

Africa saw the largest number of missionary killings, with ten. The Americas—treated by Vatican statistics as a single continent—followed with four.

