Catholic World News

DDF consultor: Marian title of Co-Redemptrix may be used in popular devotion

December 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Maurizio Gronchi, a consultor to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, said in an interview with EWTN Noticias that the Marian title “Co-Redemptrix” may be “used in popular devotion, understanding its meaning.”

Commenting on the analysis of the title in Mater Populi Fidelis, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s November doctrinal note, Msgr. Gronchi said:

It’s not an absolute prohibition, but it will no longer be used in official documents or in the liturgy. But if used in popular devotion, understanding its meaning, no one will be reprimanded for it.

Msgr. Gronchi’s remarks echoed comments made earlier by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the dicastery’s prefect. Msgr. Gronchi’s assessment is significant, as he joined Cardinal Fernández at the November 4 press conference at which the document was presented.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.