‘Co-Redemptrix’ title barred only from official statements: Cardinal Fernandez

December 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The formal Vatican statement that the title “Co-Redemptrix” should not be used for the Virgin Mary applies to official teaching documents, not to private devotions, according to Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF).

Cardinal Fernandez, who signed the document issued by the DDF last month, said that while it will “always” be inappropriate to use that title in future magisterial teaching, Mater Populi Fidelis is not intended to signal disapproval of the use of that title by saints and pontiffs of the past. He said that “from now on,” the title will not be used “either in the liturgy—that is, in liturgical texts—or in the official documents of the Holy See.”

The cardinal explained that the DDF concluded that the use of the title too often creates misunderstandings, and therefore should not be used in official Church statements.

