Over 200 Nigerian priests kidnapped in last decade

December 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At least 212 Nigerian priests have suffered abduction since 2015, according to a study conducted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.

“Of the 212 kidnapped, 183 were released or escaped, 12 were murdered and three died later as a result of trauma and injuries suffered during their captivity,” according to the report. “Currently, at least four kidnapped priests remain in captivity.”

